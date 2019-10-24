RICHMOND – Mayor Mike Wright will judge carved pumpkins at 6 p.m., Oct. 31, at Trick or Treat Street at City Gym, 205 Summit St.
The Richmond Police Department is sponsoring the event.
Entries may be delivered from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29 and Wednesday, Oct. 30, to the gym, 205 Summit St.
Forms are www.cityofrichmond.org under registration forms.
