RICHMOND – The Richmond Assembly of God Church is accepting registrations for Vacation Bible School.
The school is from 6 to 8:30 p.m., Sunday, July 21, through Thursday, July 25, at the church, 303 S. College St. A meal and transportation will be available.
To register, visit vbspro.events/p/events/richmondassemblyofgod.
