RICHMOND – The 2019 Christmas Extravaganza begins with the parade lineup at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, at City Hall, 205 Summit St.

The parade is at 6 p.m. and Santa arrives downtown from 6 to 8 p.m.

There will be free carriage rides, photos with Santa and free s’mores at the firepit with hot chocolate and cookies while supplies last.

The courthouse Christmas lights turn on at 6:15 and the Richmond High School Noteworthy choir sings at 6:20 p.m.

At 6:40 p.m., the winners of the Christmas Tree extravaganza will be drawn.