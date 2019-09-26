RICHMOND – The Masonic Children’s Foundation hosts a free MoCHIP child identification event from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, at Shirkey Golf Course, 901 Wollard Blvd.

Parents will fill out a permission slip authorizing the collection of information law enforcement needs if a child goes missing, a press release stated.

The program consists of digital photographs and fingerprints, child information and emergency contacts, a dental bite impression and two laminated identification cards, the website mochip.org stated.

The parents will receive a USB drive with the collected information.

Children to age 21 may participate in the event.

Event information states no information is retained at the event, only the permission form.

In the event a child is missing, and an Amber Alert is issued, the information on the USB can be directly uploaded from a police officer’s vehicle, the website stated.

For information, call Ken Lacy at 816-470-2582.