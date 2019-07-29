RICHMOND – The Richmond Chamber Board seeks volunteers for committees and activities for the 2020 fiscal year.

Events in 2019 and 2020 include the Christmas Extravaganza, the Mushroom Festival, the American Celebration, the Chamber Annual Banquet, the Farmer's Appreciation Dinner and Member Appreciation Day and depend on volunteers to help plan and organize the events.

Volunteers are also needed to help with signs and banners; membership and member education; promoting and advertising the chamber; tourism; Christmas light committee; the Missouri 2021 Bicentennial; the community garden and 5k races.

First Thursday is from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 1, on the Richmond Square.

To volunteer, leave a suggestion or for more information, call Natalie Lamar at 816-776-6916.