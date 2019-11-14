Richmond – Christmas-related plans for the community are being made by the Richmond Chamber of Commerce.

The Annual Christmas Parade will return downtown, chamber Assistant Director Carolyn Arney said.

The event will start at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5.

“There will be a parade, Santa, the Grinch,” Arney said.

In addition, the chamber office, 104 W. North Main St., is decked out for the holidays with Christmas trees, baskets and wreaths that are available to the public through a raffle, she said.

“It’s the Christmas Tree Extravaganza, where they come in and vote on the trees,” Arney said.

Votes are based on the sale of raffle tickets, which are $1 each or six for $5, she said.

“We’ll be doing a drawing,” Arney said.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 15.

“Trees are here and several from local businesses are already decorated,” Arney said.

Money raised from raffle ticket sales support the Fourth of July event.

“It raises money for the American Celebration – the fireworks,” Arney said.

