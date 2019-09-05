RICHMOND – “There is always someone here to talk to, to pray with,” Carolyn Durbin said while finishing lunch at the Ray County Senior Center, 1015 W. Royle St.

Marian Shaner from Hardin used to come from with her husband.

“He passed away 2 and 1/2 years ago, and I just kept coming,” Shaner said. “They are my second family now.”

The Ray County Senior Center bustles with activity from 9 a.m. until about 3 p.m.

Burdin comes to the center before 10 a.m. to help staff prepare for the day.

The day includes bingo, a hot lunch, pool, ceramics, exercise classes, food preservation classes, health classes and check-ups from the health department.

“The health department comes twice a month to take blood pressures and check on our folks,” Pat Mills, center director, said Wednesday. “We also have Tri-County Mental Health come in to help with mental health issues.”

Wendell Hendrix recalls his bout with depression after his wife died in 2011.

“I sat and stared at the four walls,” he said. “A neighbor convinced me to come to an event at the center and I haven’t left. I’m here every day.”

That socialization is important to Shaner and Burdin, too.

For a few hours a day, they meet with their other “family” members, sharing a meal and few laughs.

READ THE REST IN THE FRIDAY RICHMOND NEWS