RICHMOND – Halloween visitors to the Ray County “Boo”seum will hear about a “John Doe” buried in the Ray County Cemetery.
“The Ray County Cemetery is where the residents of the Poor Farm are buried,” Cathy Gottsch said. “Weather permitting, there will be a hayride through the cemetery.”
The annual Haunted Night at the “Boo”seum is from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Ray County Museum, 901 W. Royle St.
READ MORE ABOUT "JOHN DOE" IN FRIDAY'S RICHMOND NEWS
