RICHMOND – Donors will receive a free limited edition Chiefs T-shirt at a community blood drive, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 25, in the Community Room, 215 E. Lexington St.

To make a donation appointment, visit savealifenow.org/group and enter group code D6.

For more information, call Natalie Lamar at 816-776-6916 or email director@richmondchamber.org.