BIKE DONATIONS

RICHMOND – The City of Richmond Police Department donated more than 30 bicycles to Bike Walk KC for their Earn-a-Bike program.

The bikes, which have been accumulating for almost 10 years, were in need of repair and unusable. Many needed new tires, new chains and were broken. The department wanted to get the bikes to an organization that can restore them and put them in the hands of children in need.

The police department gathered the bicycles and sent them to Bike Walk KC, a member-supported 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, to be used in the Earn-a- Bike program.

In the Earn-a-Bike program, fourth- through sixth-grade students in the Kansas City area have access to bicycles which they can ride to and from school. Since 2012, Bike Walk KC has given out more than 300 bicycles to Kansas City area youth. Students learn basic bicycle mechanics, advocacy and safety skills with weekly projects. With successful completion of the program, students receive a bicycle they helped to fix.

“We are excited to donate these unusable bikes to kids in need,” Richmond Police Chief Chad Burnine said. “This partnership with Bike Walk KC will not only benefit children in the Kansas City area; Richmond organizations can also request a bike for someone in need, which will benefit kids in our community.”

Bike Walk KC accepts bicycle donations from all across the KC metro and outlying areas.

For more information, visit bikewalkkc.org/education/youth/donate/ or email Education Programs Manager Maggie Priesmeyer at maggie.priesmeyer@bikewalkkc.org or call 816-205-7056, ext. 7.