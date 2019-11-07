RICHMOND – The Far West Missouri Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints presents the annual musical drama, “Savior of the World,” at two evening performances and one matinee beginning Thursday, Nov. 21.

The musical is the depiction of the life of Jesus Christ and his mission as savior and redeemer of the world, a press release states.

The musical score includes familiar hymns, the website churchofjesuschrist.org states.

Shows at the Farris Theatre, 301 N. Main St., are at 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, and Friday, Nov. 22; and at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23.

Tickets are $5 for general admission and $8 for premium seating.

Tickets can be purchased online at savioroftheworld-missouri.com.