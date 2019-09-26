RICHMOND – “The future is wide open for us,” American Legion District 3 Commander Douglas Millison said Wednesday, a week after a visit by the Legion’s national commander, James “Bill” Oxford.
Millison is also the post commander of the Gladstone American Legion post. He knows first-hand what post commanders are going through as they work to reenergize and grow their posts.
Mark Foley is the commander of Richmond’s Griffith-Skiles Post 237. The 100-year-old post is named for Fred Griffith, who died on the battlefield Sept. 27, 1918. Griffith was the first Ray County man to die in World War I.
READ THE REST OF THE STORY IN FRIDAY'S RICHMOND NEWS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.