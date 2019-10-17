RICHMOND – Players pile into the wood-walled pit at Sunrise Elementary School, placing their hands on the wall.
Third-grade teacher Courtney Hardesty stands outside the wall holding a playground ball and waits for everyone to get settled before she yells, “Ready?” and throws the ball into the pit.
As the ball bounces on the mat, children yell “Ga! Ga! GO!” and scramble to hit the ball rather than being hit by it.
Boy Scout Jeremiah Carter built the pit as his Eagle Scout project.
The game is an Israeli version of dodgeball and combines jumping, running and striking the opponent below the knees with a soft ball.
