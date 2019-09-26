RICHMOND – Among Richmond School District leaders, there is no push to shorten the school week to four days, as 61 other Missouri school districts have done.
“We have no champions of this on the Richmond R-6 school board, including the superintendent,” Superintendent Mike Aytes said Tuesday. “I’ve had many conversations with a lot of people on this and I still come back to our main mission on the academic side, and as far as I can see, it does not help advance that mission.”
