EASTERN JACKSON COUNTY – Truman Heartland Community Foundation invites students from Carroll and Ray counties to apply for the Mary K. Axtell Trust Scholarship.
The Mary K. Axtell Trust Scholarship provides up to $5,000 per academic year for graduating high school seniors or past graduates from public high schools serving residents of Carroll County or Ray County and can be renewed for up to three additional years.
Applicants must be pursuing an undergraduate degree at an accredited junior college, college or university or a certification from an accredited technical school.
Preference may be given to students pursuing agriculture-related degrees.
Students can apply at www.thcf.org/Scholarships using Truman Heartland’s general scholarship application.
The general scholarship application deadline is Dec. 31, 2019. Applicants have until Feb. 1, 2020, to submit additional documents, including final fall 2019 transcripts, a 500-word essay and three letters of recommendation.
For information, contact Rachael Cassiday Watkins at watkins@thcf.org or call 816-912-4185.
In 2019, Truman Heartland awarded $319,000 in scholarships to 214 students.
