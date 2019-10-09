RICHMOND – The Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the Turkey Trot 5K run from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 9.
The starting location is the chamber office, 104 W. North Main St.
“It’s one of the things we want to bring back, that we used to do, to give people more reasons to hang out in Richmond,” chamber Director Natalie Lamar said.
The last trot occurred in 2013 and people are ready to run, she said.
“It’s getting some traction from some running groups,” Lamar said
There will be healthy snacks, drinks, T-shirts and medals for participants, and first place will receive either a free turkey or a ham. Proceeds benefit the chamber.
“It’s just to go into and help fund things the chamber does throughout the community – Christmas decorations and things like that,” Lamar said.
