COLUMBIA – Lydia Friedrich, Lily Ripley and Katie Basham, all from Ray County, took honors in a clothing construction and consumerism contest during the State 4-H Fashion Review on Oct. 19 on the University of Missouri campus.
Friedrich placed first in the Clothes You Make with Wool Intermediate Division, 11-13 year olds.
Ripley placed second in the Clothes You Buy Intermediate Division, 11-13 year olds.
Basham placed third in the Clothes You Buy Senior Division, 14 and older.
They are among 68 Missouri youths who participated in the program.
“This contest helps youth enhance their skills and knowledge about sewing, clothing selection, knitting and crotchet, and the importance of life skills like setting and achieving goals,” program coordinator Anne Reeder said. “State 4-H Fashion Revue is also about engaging youth with the research, education and other efforts MU is doing in these areas. We want them to see what they might be able to do with their interests in college.”
The participants, ranging in age from 8-18, participated in a fashion revue competition in Ray County to qualify for the state contest.
Fashion Revue participants also participated in learning workshops led by University of Missouri Textile and Apparel Management graduate students and Collegiate 4-H members about topics, including fashion supply chain, etiquette and communication skills. Sponsors of the event were: Nancy Wilkerson, Missouri Sewing Machine Co. and Missouri 4-H Foundation sponsored the event.
