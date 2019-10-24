COLUMBIA – Four Ray Countians competed alongside 86 other youth from 39 counties at the State 4-H Public Speaking Contest on Sept. 28.
Hallie Lindsey of Olde Tyme 4-H Club – and Ashley Stewart, Alaina Lehman and Joseph Roof, all of Clever Clovers 4-H Club – engaged in the competition.
Speakers ages 8-18 competed in one of six categories: prepared speaking, technology-assisted speaking, business pitch, extemporaneous speaking, dramatic interpretation and humorous interpretation.
“Communication skills are a key to success in our economic future,” field specialist Emily Bergsieker said. “Youth at this contest take what they learn in Ray County 4-H and apply it on a larger stage.”
Dr. Bradd Anderson, the state 4-H specialist who coordinates the contest, said the spirit of competition, provides a means to a developmental end.
“Winning a trophy is a thrill,” Anderson said, “but we’re actually focused on the skills they develop while striving to accomplish that goal.”
Contest results:
Hallie Lindsey, Olde Tyme, semifinalist, prepared speaking, senior division;
Ashley Stewart, Clever Clovers, semifinalist, prepared speaking, senior division; and
Alaina Lehman, Clever Clovers, semifinalist, prepared speaking, intermediate division.
