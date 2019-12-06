HARDIN – The Hardin-Central FFA chapter hosted its annual Barnwarming Dance on Friday, Nov. 15.
The FFA members decorated the agriculture shop with park benches, a lighted chandelier, straw bales and a rustic metal barn.
The throne area for the Barnwarming royalty consisted of the rustic barn as the backdrop with straw bales and plants the agriculture students had grown, FFA information states. Hanging above the barn was a vintage Hardin-Central FFA Chapter banner.
The night was full of fun games for the freshmen/greenhands and the officers, based on FFA information.
The Barnwarming king and queen candidates were sophomores Abby McNelly and Korbin Pugh; juniors Carley Johnson and Trevor Gibson; and seniors, Brooke Gordon and J.T. Brown. Johnson and Gibson were crowned Hardin-Central FFA’s Barnwarming king and queen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.