HARDIN – On Nov. 11, the Hardin-Central FFA officers hosted an assembly for Veterans Day.
The ceremony started with Principal Trey Cavanah’s remarks.
During the assembly, the Bulldog Band played “The National Anthem”; “God Bless the USA,” by Lee Greenwood; and “Forgotten Heroes,” by Jeremy Bell.
Brooke Gordon read the poem, “I Am a Veteran.”
The guest speaker, Jerry McGraw, visited with students about honoring veterans.
The Hardin-Central student body honored veterans in their lives by standing during a medley that combined the anthems for each of the service branches.
The assembly ended with a moment of silence and the “Pledge of Alliance.”
“On behalf of the Hardin-Central FFA and student body, we thank all of those who have served in the military,” FFA information stated.
