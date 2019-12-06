RICHMOND – Early on Oct. 29, seven Hardin-Central FFA members set off for the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.
They stopped at a few places along the way, such as Marcoot Jersey Creamery in Greenville, Illinois. Members further enjoyed an agribusiness tour of Beasley’s Orchard in Danville, Illinois.
They rode a charter bus for several hours with other FFA members from the Polo, Tina-Avalon, Cameron, Orrick and Kearney FFA chapters.
In Indianapolis, FFA members nationwide gathered to hear speakers, visit the career show, shop in the FFA mall and watch the national officers put on the opening ceremonies. During the opening session, Bob Goff, a New York Times bestselling author, spoke about the power of availability and knowing one’s purpose.
Hardin-Central members, among others, enjoyed a concert featuring Brett Young.
The group also visited Sky Zone.
“Many new friends were made and were greatly missed when it was finally time to leave at the end of the week,” Hardin-Central FFA information states.
