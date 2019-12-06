RICHMOND – Early on Friday, Oct. 25, 14 FFA members visited the Shirkey Nursing and Rehab Center in Richmond.
Those who attended brought pets, including cats, dogs, lizards and guinea pigs.
Residents were given the opportunity to pet the FFA members’ animals.
Hardin-Central FFA member Matthew Smith said, “I enjoyed the experience to be able to volunteer. Shirkey’s was very welcoming.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.