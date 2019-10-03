RICHMOND – Among booths containing jewelry, wreaths, pumpkins, muffins and on and on at the Friends of Richmond FFA Fall Frenzy, a community craft fair, Dana Pope manages the Art Club’s table.
At the table, under a pavilion at the Ray County Fairgrounds, some students have their faces painted and others do something different with their hair. Pope takes on the challenge presented by student Alexis Alexander, 18, whose thin blonde hair hangs well past the shoulder of her black sweater, which sports the Slytheran House logo.
Atop Alexander’s head, like a crown, rests a circlet. Pope works Alexander’s hair around the circlet.
“It does remind me of a renaissance-kind of look,” Pope says while continuing to wrap.
