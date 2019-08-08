WELLINGTON – A FEMA disaster recovery center is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at the Community Christian Center in Wellington.
FEMA recovery specialists and the U.S. Small Business Administration personnel will provide information on services, explain assistance programs and help those hurt by flooding to complete or check the status of applications.
Missourians from any county may visit any recovery center.
