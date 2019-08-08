HIGGINSVILLE – University of Missouri Extension offers help with succession, estate and retirement planning to farm families, individuals and businesses.
Your Farm, Your Business, Your Future consists of a two-session workshop from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, and 9 a.m. to 4 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Lafayette County Extension Office, Higginsville.
Extension specialists with extensive educational experience and technical backgrounds – plus a probate judge and a certified financial planner – will help owners of farms and small businesses to begin creating a plan to transfer a farm or business to the next generation. A few of the topics are setting goals, assessing a farm’s or business’s strengths and weaknesses and the probate process
Pre-registration is required by 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19. The cost is $120 per person and $60 for each additional person from the same business. The cost includes an educational handbook with case study examples, forms for planning, developing financial statements and recordkeeping. An evening meal on Friday and a noon meal on Saturday are provided.
For details, contact Darla Campbell at 660-457-3469 or email her at campbelld@missouri.edu.
