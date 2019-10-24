RICHMOND – At the Ray-Carroll Grain Room, Merchandising Manager John Graverson said farmers have harvested about half of the corn crop in Ray County.
“The quality’s really good, the yields are probably better than they expected, but they’re certainly not the best we’ve ever had,” he said.
The crop might have been better, but heavy rains and floods delayed planting in many fields and prevented flooding entirely in others, Graverson said.
“A good way to categorize this year’s crop is, for the ground being underwater, it’s generally a fairly decent crop, but the big kicker out here for so many producers is we did lose a lot of acres to the flood that never had any production on them,” he said.
Flooding claimed significant farm acres, ranging between 125,000 and 140,000 acres, Graverson said.
Corn prices are up 40 to 50 cents from the summertime lows, he said.
“We’re in the $3.75 to $3.80 range,” Graverson said. “That feels a hell of a lot better than $3.25 to $3.”
