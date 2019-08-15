HAMILTON – An alliance of individuals, organizations and businesses hope migrating butterflies will bring tourists and induce the Missouri Department of Transportation to improve Highway 13.
The Hamilton Community Alliance group meets to brainstorm ways to increase traffic and the economy, and one item was creating a butterfly-friendly corridor, Bob Hughes said.
“We gathered businesses, organizations and individuals to start asking what we can do to get more things going on here in town,” he said.
Hamilton, population 1,800, is the home of J.C. Penney and features the Missouri Star Quilt Co.
“We already have tourists coming for the quilt shops,” Hughes said. “We wanted to add more tourism options.”
