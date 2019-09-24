RICHMOND – The 99th Annual Ray County Farm Bureau dinner took place Aug. 24 at the Richmond High School Commons.
Carroll County farmer Kyle Durham with the Missouri Soybean Merchandising Counsel spoke.
Rep. Peggy McGaugh and Alex Haun, a representative for Sen. Denny Hoskins, also spoke.
The Ray County Farm Bureau Friend of Ag award went to Ronnie Russell and Kathy Slade for service and dedication to Ray County farming, bureau information stated.
The Ray County Fair Association also received an award in honor in recognition of the organization’s 50th anniversary. Dean Richards accepted the award for the board.
Barb Nolker received an award for her 20 years of service to Ray County Farm Bureau.
