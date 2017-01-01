- News
The No. 1 seeded Wellington-Napoleon Bearcats had 11 of its 13 Tigers score Saturday as they began the I-70 Tournament with a 72-33 win over Orrick.
The Tigers got a game-high 20 points from Trey Shannon with Jordan Hill chipping in 14.
The complete story is in the Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 Richmond News.
Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.
