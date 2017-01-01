Three Spartans take first at Marceline

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The Spartan wrestling team fared well in its first tournament of the season Saturday. Richmond brought home three first-place medals at the Tiger Mat Classic held at Marceline High School. In addition to the three champions, the Spartans a pair of runner-up finishes.

Richmond placed third in the 13-team field with 35 points. Brookfield ended the day with 46 points to grab the top spot, while the tournament hosts finished as runner-up with 39 points. Mid-Buchanan finished 5 points behind the Spartans and Lawson rounded out the top five with 28 points.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.