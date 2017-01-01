Spartans split season-opening triangular

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Richmond coach Clint Minnick knew his short-handed Spartan wrestling team would struggle in dual matches this season and it was true Thursday night at Excelsior Springs. The Spartans began the new campaign with a 43-18 win over St. Pius, but then lost to the host Tigers in the finale, 54-30.

The Spartans had just eight wrestlers available for Thursday night’s opening. Richmond gave up 18 points to St. Pius, and then surrendered 36 points in opens to the Tigers in the finale.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.