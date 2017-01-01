Richmond man embarks on grassroots campaign for Dems

SPECIAL ELECTION FEB. 6, 2018 • 39TH DISTRICT HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

By JoEllen Black, Publisher

Ethan Perkinson may be hard to type cast. First of all, he’ll tell you he’s not a politician, but identifies himself as police officer – “blue collar, working middle class.”

He’s running as a Democrat for the 39th District House of Representatives seat vacated by Joe Don McGaugh, but he doesn’t sound like the most recent incarnation of that party.

“I’ve been told I’m too liberal for Republicans and too conservative for Democrats,” Perkinson said. “I’m very moderate. I’m not a liberal who wants to take your guns.”

Perkinson, of Richmond, says he’s pro-labor, pro-jobs and pro-public schools, a throwback to the old-time Democratic platform.

