Hundreds attend Orrick’s old-fashioned Christmas festival

By Liz Johnson, Staff Writer

Members of the Orrick community and beyond came out in droves Saturday afternoon to gather for an expanded old-fashioned Christmas festival, full of activities, fellowship and fun throughout the day.

Orrick Community Center had two long tables set up for kids to design ornaments to be hung on the mayor’s Christmas tree set up across Front Street. Once the ornaments were completed, children and parents hung them on the tree.

Next door to the center, kids could choose three items from gifts that were donated by Orrick Christian Church, so children could give the gifts to family members. Volunteers were on hand to assist the children in choosing gifts and to wrap them.

