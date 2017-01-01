GOP nominates Carroll Co. clerk for 39th District seat

SPECIAL ELECTION FEB. 6, 2018 • 39TH DISTRICT HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

By Leah Wankum, for the Richmond News

Republicans nominated Peggy McGaugh for the Feb. 6, 2018, special election in Carroll, Chariton and Ray Counties.

Carroll County Clerk Peggy McGaugh was nominated Thursday, Nov. 16, to run in the special election for Missouri House District 39, to replace her son, former Rep. Joe Don McGaugh, who accepted a judicial appointment as Associate Circuit Judge for Carroll County.

“I am humbly asking for the support of my fellow citizens,” said the senior McGaugh.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, December 5, 2017 Richmond News.

