Fast start leads to big road win for Spartans

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The Richmond Spartans took control of their game early Friday night at a tough place to play – Cameron. The Spartans jumped out to a 19-6 lead that boosted them to a 63-43 win over the Dragons as Richmond won its second straight game and will take a 2-1 mark into this week’s Husker Classic in Higginsville. It was the second consecutive loss for Cameron after starting the year with a win.

Richmond coach Kevin Jermain said he liked the way his team started.

