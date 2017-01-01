Educators angered over firing of top ed official

By JoEllen Black, Publisher

Area school administrators are expressing their outrage at Gov. Eric Greitens for what they call a political invasion by the governor to stack the State Board of Education for the removal of Missouri Commissioner of Education Dr. Margie Vandeven.

The Missouri Board of Education voted 5-3 Friday to dismiss Vandeven, marking the first time a commissioner has been terminated. Vandeven, the sixth state education commissioner since 1947, held that post since Jan. 1, 2015.

“I am disgusted by the actions of Gov. Greitens to manipulate the State Board of Education appointments in order to terminate Commissioner Vandeven,” said Dr. Aerin O’Dell, Orrick R-XI superintendent.

Tuesday, December 5, 2017

