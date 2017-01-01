Wellington man pleads not guilty to vehicular manslaughter

By Leah Wankum, Editor

A Wellington man pleaded not guilty to manslaughter after a two-car accident in which he allegedly caused the death of a 99-year-old man.

Anthony G. Huffman, 25, entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment Nov. 14 in front of Associate Circuit Judge Lori Baskins at Ray County Courthouse.

Huffman faces additional felony charges of assault after allegedly causing injuries in a two-vehicle crash in February. The crash, which occurred Feb. 10 on the northbound side of the Ike Skelton Bridge, caused the death a few weeks later of Jesse Lee, 99, who was a passenger in the other vehicle.

Lee died from injuries he sustained in the crash, according to a probable cause statement prepared by Cpl. D. J. Kline of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, November 21, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.