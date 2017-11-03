Water line replacement added to Ridgeway project

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Ridgeway Drive’s fix-it list just got a little longer. The Richmond City Council added waterline replacement to the $110,800 street project.

The council unanimously approved in its Oct. 24 meeting the rebidding of the city’s contract for the Ridgeway Drive street project to include replacing the 2-inch waterline along that street.

By including waterline replacement in the street project, the council has agreed to fix Ridgeway Drive’s utility and roadway problems at the same time. Before the council voted, City Clerk Tonya Willim explained the city staff’s intention to include waterline replacement.

