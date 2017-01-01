Voters to decide fate of Right to Work

Area district secures most signatures; referendum to appear on 2018 statewide ballot

By Joy Tipping, for the Richmond News

Missouri Congressional District 5, which represents Jackson and Ray County areas including Kansas City, Richmond and nearby towns, collected the most signatures statewide to require a ballot referendum on Senate Bill 19 in November 2018. The referendum will allow Missouri voters to choose whether the bill becomes law.

The controversial Right to Work legislation allows employees to opt out of joining unions in workplaces where the organizations bargain for employees’ pay and benefits. Districts with the most votes submitted house large unionized automotive plants.

Missourians in all eight congressional districts and 114 counties petitioned against the legislation, with a total of 310,567 signatures, nearly three times the number required. Ashcroft said 250,237 of those signatures were certified qualified.

