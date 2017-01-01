Vivian Kennedy

Vivian Lee Kennedy, 84, of Richmond, Mo., and formerly of Missouri City, died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, at the North Care Hospice House in North Kansas City, Mo.

Vivian was born on Feb. 12, 1933, in Kansas City, Mo., to Warren H. and Marie Rosa (Smith) Bernard. She married Reyburn Lee Kennedy of Camden, Mo., on May 17, 1952. He preceded her in death on June 18, 1997.

Survivors include: one son and daughter-in-law, Reyburn E. and Penny L. Kennedy of Rayville, Mo; one daughter, Robbin K. Kennedy of Richmond; one sister, Rose Marie Eames of Pleasant Valley, Mo.; 12 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Vivian was preceded in death by one son, W.K. Kennedy; one brother, Robert W. Bernard; and one sister, Betty Jean Bernard.

Vivian worked at the United States Postal Service as a clerk for 20 years before retiring in 1994. She was active with the Richmond Salvation Army. She was a member of the Ray County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Vivian was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Richmond. She lived in Camden and Fleming before moving to Richmond in 1978. She was a worldwide traveler. Vivian loved her family dearly, but loved her GOD most.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to either the American Diabetes Association or to the Heart Association.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 11 a.m. at the Assembly of God Church in Richmond. Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 25, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Cravens Cemetery near Camden, Mo. Online condolences may be left on our website at thurmanfuneralhome.com.