Veterans Day: ‘When America recognizes its veterans’

By Liz Johnson, Staff Writer

Gratitude, respect and a place of honor was the theme of Saturday’s Veterans Day service at Ray County Courthouse.

The service opened with Chaplain Ed Hughes offering a prayer to bless veterans for their unselfish service.

“We respect them – we honor them,” he said.

Mark Foley, commander of the Griffith-Skiles American Legion Post 237, opened the celebration to a standing room only crowd inside the atrium of Ray County Courthouse.

Foley reminded guests that the reason Veterans Day is Nov. 11 is because of World War I. The war ended on the 11th hour of the 11th day in the 11th month when the armistice was signed in 1918 he said.

“It was the war to end all wars,” Foley said. “That’s why we celebrate on this day.”

