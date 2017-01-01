Two charged in city burglaries, car vandalism spree

By JoEllen Black, Publisher

Solid and timely police work resulted in two arrests of Richmond men who allegedly went on a late-night to early-morning spree, vandalizing numerous vehicles and burglarizing two businesses in the city last week.

David Pollard, 22, and Trance Rodenbough, 18, are charged with second-degree burglary, multiple counts of stealing and eight counts of second-degree property damage Nov. 22 by the Ray County Prosecutor’s Office.

They are being held on $30,000 cash-only bonds at Ray County Jail.

The complete story is in the Friday, December 1, 2017 Richmond News.

