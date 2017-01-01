Tip leads to capture, surrender of fugitive

y Leah Wankum, Editor

An allegedly armed and dangerous suspect was taken into custody Friday.

The manhunt has ended for Aaron Joe Rogers, who officials said was armed and dangerous, after multiple law enforcement agencies engaged in a high-speed chase with juveniles in tow Nov. 4.

Ray County Sheriff Garry Bush said Rogers “gave himself up freely” at about 8:19 p.m. after deputies arrived at his father’s house between Fleming and Orrick. Deputies had received an anonymous tip about Rogers’ location.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, November 14, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.