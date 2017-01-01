- News
Sue Ann Lynn, 70, of Lexington, died Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at Lafayette Regional Health Center, Lexington.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 8, at Walker Nadler Fuller Funeral Home, Lexington. Graveside services follow at 1 p.m. at Odessa Cemetery, Odessa.
