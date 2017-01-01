Solar farming in Ray County?

Nebraska company discusses potential for solar farm near Orrick

By Leah Wankum, Editor

A Nebraska company wants to set up solar farming in Ray County.

A representative of Sandhills Energy LLC, a renewable energy project developer based in Valentine, Neb., paid a visit to the Ray County commissioners Oct. 31 to discuss the logistics of building a solar farm in the county. Chuck Hassebrook, vice president for project development, reportedly approached the commissioners to inquire about the county’s interest in allowing solar farms and how exactly that would impact property owners.

