Shirley Roberts

Shirley Mae Roberts, 82, of Missouri City, Mo., died Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, at the Liberty Health and Wellness in Liberty, Mo.

Shirley was born on March 25, 1935, in Oak Grove, Mo., the daughter of Samuel L. and Pansey Pearl Jane (Mansel) Wilson. She married James Keith Roberts from Richmond, Mo., on July 18, 1953. He preceded her in death on July 5, 2009.

Survivors include: one son and daughter-in-law, Dennis K. and Cindy Roberts of Missouri City; two daughters, Tina Marie Martin of Liberty, Mo., and Karnette Jane Roberts of Missouri City; one brother, Paul Wilson of Odessa, Mo.; a half brother, Ray Allen Peet and his wife, Carol of Richmond; four grandchildren, Michael (Stephanie) Martin, Stacey Martin, Melissa and Josh Bethel and Jerad (Lisa) Roberts; and three great-grandchildren, Chase, Gabe and Ava Martin.

In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by two brothers, Lawrence Wilson and Gene Wilson; and two sisters, Eleanor Rains and Sharon Bray.

Shirley was a housewife and homemaker. She was of the Baptist faith. She lived most of her life in Missouri City. Shirley loved growing flowers, gardening, making dolls and their clothes. She enjoyed her grandkids, loved decorating and celebrating the holidays with her family. Shirley made & decorated awesome cakes.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Missouri City School District.

Funeral services will take place on Friday, Nov. 24, at 11 a.m. at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 24, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Thurman Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Sunny Slope Cemetery in Richmond. Online condolences maybe left at thurmanfuneralhome.com.