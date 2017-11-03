Serving the community with thankful blessings

By Liz Johnson, Staff Writer

Fellowship, food, music and thanksgiving for “the bounties and blessings we all enjoy” is the theme for the day at this year’s Harvest Celebration set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday at Ray County Veterans building, 312 Clark St., Richmond.

At last year’s inaugural event, at least 450 came to enjoy the meal, music and to visit with old and new friends, family and fellow congregants.

This year, with at least 16 churches, multiple businesses and the inspiration to help bring the communities within Ray County together, the event is expected to bring in an even larger crowd.

Planned by a group of volunteers from local churches, the vision to unify Ray County churches and the community continues to grow in faith.

