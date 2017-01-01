Schools in lock-out mode during manhunt

By Leah Wankum, Editor

The middle school and high school in Richmond went on lock out during a manhunt Wednesday.

Mike Aytes, superintendent of the Richmond R-XVI School District, said the Richmond Police Department advised the two schools to enter lock out mode at about 10:15 a.m.

Ray County Sheriff Garry Bush said deputies had attempted to arrest William Robinson on a warrant for felony probation violation when Robinson escaped on foot near Walmart. The sheriff’s office requested mutual aid from the Richmond Police Department, and the two agencies searched through the brush but never found Robinson. Bush added that the sheriff’s office is unaware if Robinson was armed and dangerous.

