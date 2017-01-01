School districts seeking state’s insight for consolidation research

DESE’s presence requested at January meeting

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

The Hardin-Central and Norborne school districts might soon receive some input from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education that the districts can use in examining the feasibility of consolidating.

That was what Norborne Superintendent Troy Lentz suggested during the consolidation research committee’s Nov. 20 meeting in the Hardin-Central gym.

In answering a question from a committee member about whether Hardin-Central and Norborne would begin operations under deficit spending if they consolidated, Lentz said DESE had been approached about drafting “a scenario of what it would’ve looked like if the two districts … (had) combined in 2015, 2016.”

