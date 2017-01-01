Savior of the World musical to open Thursday at Farris

By Liz Johnson, Staff Writer

More than 130 volunteers from the Far West Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will be performing in the musical production of the Savior of the World: His Birth & Resurrection at the historic Farris Theatre, which opens Thursday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m.

The musical, which is based on Biblical Scripture, depicts events surrounding the birth and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The production is a “testimony of Christ and His divine mission as the Savior and Redeemer of the world,” according to the LDS church.

